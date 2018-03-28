'Alarming and frightening' plastic waste

Video

An "alarming and frightening" amount of plastic bottles and cans get into Wales' waterways, according to a paddleborder who has collected them.

Sian Sykes, from Anglesey, is paddleboarding around Wales and has so far used canals and rivers to travel to the Severn Estuary.

Along the way, she has collected 300 bottles that she disposed of correctly.

She said most get into the waterways because people fail to recycle them properly and called on everyone to pledge to reduce single use plastics.

It comes as the Welsh Government said it was discussing a plan to bring in a bottle deposit scheme to tackle waste.