Labour 'unable to manage NHS Wales'

Four Welsh health boards will have overspent by a combined total of almost £163m at the end of this financial year, analysis by BBC Wales reveals.

It will be the biggest single-year deficit ever recorded in the Welsh NHS, despite record investment, according to ministers.

One health board - Hywel Dda in west Wales - is responsible for more than 40% of the total overspend.

It has a forecast deficit of £69.6m by the beginning of April.

The Welsh Government has consistently maintained it has increased the NHS budget.

A spokesman said: "Investment in our NHS is at a record high and Wales already spends considerably more on health and social care per head than in England."

But Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies challenged the Labour administration's management of NHS finances.