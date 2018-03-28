Video

A tribute has been paid to Tyler Denton by her football club as a man has been convicted of her murder.

Redvers Bickley, 21, of Rhyl, Denbighshire, admitted stabbing Ms Denton, 25, last September but had denied murder at Mold Crown Court.

A jury also found him guilty of the attempted murder of her sisters, Cody and Shannen, and their father, Paul Denton.

Bill Darwin, from Kinmel Bay Football Club, paid tribute to Ms Denton who played as a striker.