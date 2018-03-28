Violent prisons 'like a pressure cooker'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Violence in prisons caused by 'pressure cooker' scenario

A surge in prison violence in Wales has been caused by forcing inmates to share wings regardless of their conviction or mental state, a former prisoner has said.

"Jake", not his real name, used to be an inmate at HMP Swansea, and said there was a "pressure cooker scenario" in prisons.

Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Wales programme, he said placing high-risk offenders in wings with people with mental health problems and drug addictions, as well as a lack of prison rights, was causing tension.

  • 28 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'Not enough' done over prison deaths