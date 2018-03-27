Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bride and groom's owl plans are a hoot
A bride and groom's bid to surprise guests by having a owl deliver their wedding rings did not go quite to plan.
The bird was spooked by one of the seated best men pointing at it - and dived towards the individual.
He ended up on the floor and the ceremony to celebrate Wrexham couple Jeni and Mark Wood's marriage erupted in laughter.
It was all caught on camera by a wedding guest.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window