Anger over harbour pollution incident

Holyhead has been given "no resources" from the Welsh Government to deal with "unprecedented" polystyrene pollution after the marina's pontoons broke up and as 80 boats were damaged or sank in the harbour during Storm Emma, according to an Anglesey councillor.

Polystyrene from the pontoons has been broken into pieces and washing up on beaches across the island since the incident, something Carwyn Jones said it would not have been allowed "if it was oil".

He added that the problem would have been dealt with much quicker if the incident "was in Cardiff Bay or the south of England".

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.