Three men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said armed officers remained at the scene on Inverness Place in Roath and the incident was ongoing.

Two emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a doctor attended the incident just after 19:30 BST, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

The men were taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

Their condition is not known.