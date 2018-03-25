'No answers' on council mergers plans

Video

Some councils would consider merging - but need more details about how it would work, the leader of Swansea council has said.

Rob Stewart said he was happy to consider a merger, but did not want "the tax payers of Swansea to pick up that tab".

Local Government Secretary Alun Davies clashed with council leaders over plans to cut Wales' 22 councils to as few as 10 on Friday.

Mr Steward told BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme questions over who would pick up the cost of mergers needed to be answered.