Wales footballers Sam Vokes and Harry Wilson played charades as they met adoring "local Welsh fans" in China.

Ryan Giggs' Wales team are in Nanning taking part in the four-team China Cup tournament - and two days after beating the hosts, their two strikers have been out at a "meet and greet" event.

Hundreds gathered on Saturday to welcome and get autographs from two of the scorers in Wales' 6-0 win over China.

And Wales' semi-final heroics at the European Championships in 2016 have clearly struck a chord in China as many have adopted Wales as their second team.

Vokes and Wilson are now preparing for Monday's China Cup final with Uruguay.