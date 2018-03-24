Labour 'needs to highlight Brexit risks'

Video

Owen Smith says Labour "needs to speak out strongly" against the risks of Brexit following his sacking from the shadow cabinet.

The former shadow Northern Ireland secretary was dismissed by leader Jeremy Corbyn after calling for another EU referendum.

The Pontypridd MP said he "stood by his principles" and that Mr Corbyn had made a "mistake" in firing him.

Mr Smith was asked to stand down on Friday after he wrote an article for the Guardian calling for a second vote.