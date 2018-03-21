Media player
Tributes paid to Red Arrows engineer Cpl Jonathan Bayliss
Tributes have been paid to the Red Arrows engineer who was killed in an air crash on Anglesey on Tuesday.
Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, was killed in the incident at RAF Valley on Anglesey on a routine flight to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
The pilot, Wing Lt David Stark, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
