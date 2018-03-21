Video
Active Network credit card theft 'a worry' for runner
A woman who had her personal information leaked after entering a running race says it is a "worry" that data could potentially be stolen as she enters endurance events.
Angela Champion, from Cardiff, noticed fraudulent transactions on her bank card in December after signing up for the 2018 Newport Half Marathon.
Payments for the event were processed by Active Network, who have now told Ms Champion she may have been the victim of a data breach.
