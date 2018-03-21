'I need plastic straws to drink on my own'

Video

A disabled woman who can only drink independently using plastic straws wants her say on plans to scrap them for more eco-friendly alternatives.

Rosaleen Moriarty-Simmonds, who was born without limbs, said she was keen to protect the environment but she also had a right to be able to drink without help.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson said plastic straws allowed many disabled people to drink independently and said paper or glass alternatives were not always suitable or safe.

A growing number of businesses have stopped using plastic straws in a bid to reduce single-use plastic waste.