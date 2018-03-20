Video

A Red Arrows engineer has died after a "tragic accident" involving a jet crash at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

The RAF confirmed the pilot of the Hawk aircraft survived and was receiving treatment in hospital.

Eyewitnesses had reported seeing only one person had ejected from the jet before it crashed and burst into flames.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday but it was later confirmed that the engineer had died.