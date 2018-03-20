Media player
Red Arrows crash: 'I saw a ball of flame and a parachute'
A man has described seeing a ball of flames after a Red Arrows jet crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey.
Howard Rigby, who was playing golf at the time, said he heard an explosion and saw a parachute in the air.
The Ministry of Defence has confirmed it is investigating the crash.
The condition of the two people on board is not yet known.
