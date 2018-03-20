'I saw a ball of flames and a parachute'
Red Arrows crash: 'I saw a ball of flame and a parachute'

A man has described seeing a ball of flames after a Red Arrows jet crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

Howard Rigby, who was playing golf at the time, said he heard an explosion and saw a parachute in the air.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed it is investigating the crash.

The condition of the two people on board is not yet known.

