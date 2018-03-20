Air ambulance at RAF Valley crash site
An aircraft used by the Red Arrows display team has crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed it was a Hawk aircraft and said an air ambulance was sent to the scene at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

It is understood two people were on board the aircraft and eyewitnesses said they saw them ejecting from the jet.

RAF Valley is a base used to train UK fighter pilots and aircrew.

