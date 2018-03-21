Taking dance steps for a better health

Video

Dance classes and art lessons should be available on prescription and health boards should help fund them, according to the Arts Council of Wales.

A study of the health benefits to people who are unwell has recommended health board formalise its use.

It said more evidence was needed but the link between the arts and improved health were already well-known.

The Welsh Government said it recognised the role arts therapy could play and would consider the recommendations.

This falls prevention class in Gorseinon, Swansea is part of a Dance for Health project run by the National Dance Company for Wales.