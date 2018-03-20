Video

The number of people needing to use food banks in Blaenau Gwent has been described as "quite scary", by a project manager.

It is ten years since the first one opened in the local authority area and now there are five.

Project manager at the one at Ebbw Vale's Festival Church food bank, Amanda Davies, said the original bank in the area was planned to open a few weeks, but now thousands of people were being fed.

The Trussell Trust has warned the rollout of universal credit in Wales could see a significant rise in those using food banks.