'They didn't even try' to communicate

There is still a long way to go before deaf patients get the increased accessibility to NHS Wales that they were promised, a charity has warned.

There has been some progress since standards were introduced four years ago.

But Action on Hearing Loss said people who are deaf or have hearing loss are still being forced to use the phone or go to their GP surgery in person.

The Welsh Government said it recognised there was "more to be done to address the remaining barriers".

Fosia Ibrahim, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, and her partner are both deaf.

When her teenage son was rushed to hospital, she had difficulties in finding out what was wrong.