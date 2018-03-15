Cyclist thrown into air in head-on crash

Video

This is the moment when a driver flings a cyclist in the air in a head-on crash.

Jake David Tompkinson, of Rowen, Conwy county, was jailed at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

North Wales Police said the 28-year-old seriously injured the cyclist while behind the wheel of a yellow Volkswagen Polo in Talybont last July.

Tompkinson pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for 12 months.

PC Einion Huws said: "The manner of Tompkinson's driving was reckless and irresponsible and it is only by pure luck that we did not investigate this as a fatal collision."