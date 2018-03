Video

Sir Ken Dodd, creator of the Diddy Men and one of the most popular comedians of his time, has died aged 90.

The Liverpool legend had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.

Sir Ken was a regular visitor to north Wales and played shows in Llandudno and Mold last year.

In 1966 he brought his tickling stick to Bangor, where he was mobbed by fans and even spoke a few words of Welsh.