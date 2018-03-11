NHS funding fears over growing demand

Nurses' union raises NHS cash fears over growing demand
Politicians across the UK must find a better way of financing the NHS if it is to continue to meet demand, the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales has said.
Tina Donnelly said a lack of resources had left nurses feeling they are unable to fulfil their duty of care and she warned they could quit, leaving the NHS without enough staff.
The Welsh Government has said there are more registered nurses working than ever before.
-
11 Mar 2018