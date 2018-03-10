Overnight recycling site fire continues
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sandycroft recycling site blaze caught on camera

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze which began at a recycling plant in Flintshire on Friday night.

About 30 firefighters were called to Factory Road, Sandycroft, at the height of the fire at about 20:00 GMT.

Small pockets of burning material is being monitored by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday afternoon.

  • Footage courtesy of Andrew Owen
  • 10 Mar 2018