'I want to kiss you before we die dad'

A teenager has been praised for rescuing his father after it capsized off the coast of Anglesey.

Joe Rowlands pulled his unconscious dad, Paul, from the cold sea near the small island of Ynys Dulas before resuscitating the 50-year-old firefighter.

The pair were eventually found shivering together on a rock by a lifeboat crew and were winched to safety in a coastguard helicopter.

Mr Rowlands recalled how Joe said: "I don't want to die dad. I think we are and if we are, the last thing I want to do is give you a kiss."