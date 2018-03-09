Why do you want to be an engineer?

Video

A five-year project to encourage pupils in the south Wales valleys to study engineering has been launched by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

It is the first time the UK body, which promotes excellence in the industry, has operated such a programme in Wales.

It began with 130 primary and secondary school pupils taking part in activities and challenges.

The aim is to encourage STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

These pupils from Deighton Primary School in Tredegar told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan why they wanted to be engineers.