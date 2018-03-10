Media player
Beth Francis in daily sea swim test to cure migraines
After being diagnosed with chronic migraines which left her in terrible pain and mostly bed-bound, Beth Francis, 26, of Beaumaris, Anglesey, decided to try a holistic approach to tackle her pain.
She embarked on a challenge to swim in the sea over 100 days and filmed her experience with partner Andrew Clark.
10 Mar 2018
