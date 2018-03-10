Women's rugby: 'No reason not to join'

Video

Grassroots girls' rugby is witnessing a huge increase, fuelled by changing perceptions of women's sport, the Welsh Rugby Union has said.

According to the WRU, about 10,000 girls play rugby across 95 schools, colleges or university hubs, which have full-time rugby officers.

This is compared to just 170 girls three years ago, when there were 43 original schools hubs.

Girls playing the sport like Efa Celyn and Heledd Roberts share their views