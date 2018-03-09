Video

A 13-year-old saved his father’s life after their kayak capsized off the coast of Anglesey.

Joe Rowlands pulled his unconscious dad from the cold sea near the small island of Ynys Dulas before resuscitating the 50-year-old firefighter.

The pair were eventually found shivering together on a rock by a lifeboat crew and were winched to safety in a coastguard helicopter.

Paul Rowlands, an experienced kayaker and swimmer from Cheshire, said: "Myself and Joe wouldn’t be here today without the RNLI and coastguards.

"Joe also saved my life that day and was extremely courageous in a life and death situation.

"I know I can never really repay him for saving my life and I'm extremely proud of him."

Mr Rowlands' wife called 999 at 13:40 GMT on 22 February after the pair failed to return from their trip off Lligwy Beach.

They were spotted 20 minutes later by the Moelfre RNLI lifeboat on a nearby island, with their kayak floating offshore.