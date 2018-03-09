Video

The head teacher of a Gwynedd school which will be closed for several weeks after being damaged by Storm Emma said measures were being put in place to give children an education.

Year 10 and 11 pupils at Ysgol Ardudwy school in Harlech will have lessons moved to the town's old library and youth club after the roof suffered bad damage. More practical subjects will be taught at Coleg Meirion-Dwfor in Dolgellau.

Tudur Williams said children in years seven, eight and nine will also be relocated, but it was not yet clear where.