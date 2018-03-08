No breakthrough on Brexit devolution row

Video

The UK government will press ahead with its own changes to key Brexit legislation without waiting for an agreement with the Welsh Government.

Talks over claims of a "power grab" by UK ministers made progress in London on Thursday but there was no breakthrough.

The amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill will be introduced in the Lords next week but is likely to be voted on later in the parliamentary process.

By then ministers hope to have secured an agreement with devolved governments.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "We will press ahead with the amendments in order to understand what peers themselves think."