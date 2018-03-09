'I've always loved fixing things'

Video

Pupils who "love fixing things" have been inspired to study engineering - as a new five year-project to encourage young people into the profession is launched.

The scheme has been created by the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAE) for students in the south Wales valleys.

It is the first time the UK body, which promotes excellence in the industry, has operated such a programme in Wales.

Afon Taf High at Troedyrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil, has been involved in engineering projects including designing a racing car, and Year 11 students Luke, Caitlin and Iestyn are already thinking about engineering careers.