Weather warning as snow returns to Wales
Schools have been closed and motorists have been warned to expect traffic disruption as snow returns to parts of mid and north Wales.

About 3in (8cm) of snow is expected and the Met Office's yellow "be aware" warning is expected to remain in place until 11:00 GMT.

Elsewhere, it is expected to remain dry with cloudy spells.

  • 08 Mar 2018
