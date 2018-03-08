'There is part of you in a warzone'

Video

Charities are campaigning for refugees living in the UK to be allowed to bring more family members here.

As the law stands, the only family members allowed are a spouse or partner, and their dependent children.

Next week, MPs will debate the Refugee Family Reunion Bill, which aims to expand the criteria to include parents and siblings.

For Huda, 29, from Cardiff Bay, a change cannot come soon enough.

She moved to the UK from Syria in 2012 to join her husband who was on a student visa studying for his PhD.

Huda's parents and siblings live in Damascus, where they face regular bombings and she said she feels powerless to help them.

The Home Office said it supports the principle of family unity and pointed out that exceptions could be made in "compelling circumstances".

