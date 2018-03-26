Video

Meet Eve. She looks and feels like a patient, but she is in fact a very lifelike dummy, created by a film and TV props company to help a Cardiff tech firm develop cutting edge ultrasound technology.

MedaPhor in Cardiff will be using Eve - and more like her - to train in using the next generation in scanners.

The hope is that one day GPs and specialist nurses might be able to use ultrasound in surgeries to help detect problems earlier rather than having to refer patients to hospital instead.

Nick Sleep, chief technology officer at MedaPhor, said: "We're trying to teach experts how to use ultrasound better and more quickly. We're also trying to make the machines easier to use, so more people can use them."

He gives Dr Ruth McKernan, chief executive of Innovate UK, a demonstration of the technology.