Prostate cancer patients in north Wales want an MRI scan given in three areas in south Wales to be made more widely available on the NHS.

Some men treated by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have opted to pay £900 for a pre-biopsy scan to find out whether they have prostate cancer.

Cardiff and Vale, Cwm Taf and Aneurin Bevan health boards in south Wales has offered them for free.

Stuart Davies, a former councillor from Llangollen, Denbighshire, who was offered a standard biopsy by doctors, decided to have the mpMRI scan.

He said some men may not know about or be able to afford the option, adding "what do they do, do they just die?".