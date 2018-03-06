'Money driving rugby TV deal' - MP

Video

Live coverage of regional rugby will end on BBC Two Wales next season after the BBC failed to reach a deal to continue broadcasting Pro14 matches.

Competition organisers are understood to have awarded the UK rights to a pay-TV service, but BBC Wales had hoped to continue broadcasting games in Wales.

It means viewers will no longer be able to watch regional games on free-to-air television in English.

In a statement, BBC Wales said it was disappointed.

Pontypridd MP and rugby fan Owen Smith accused the sport of thinking "short term".