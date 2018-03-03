Praise for health staff snow 'dedication'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Praise for healthcare staff's 'dedication' in snow
Healthcare staff have been praised for their 'dedication' in the snowy conditions.
Tina Donnelly, director of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales, said some walked up to five miles to get to work.
-
03 Mar 2018
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window