Snow continues, but not for much longer
Wales weather forecast for Friday and the weekend

Wales looks set for more snow on Friday night, but the weather will soon return to normal.

A yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice is in place until 11:00 GMT on Saturday, but temperatures will rise over the weekend.

Here's Derek Brockway with the latest forecast.

  • 02 Mar 2018
