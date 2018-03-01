Video

People are being urged to keep warm, check on neighbours and take care on the roads by Wales' chief medical officer.

Dr Frank Atherton said it was "a matter of common sense" for people and that there were basic messages for looking after yourself.

He said cold snaps brought extra pressures on the health service, including more strokes and heart attacks, so it was important to limit the number of falls and pressures on A&E departments.

His warning comes as a snow warning for Wales has been upgraded to the highest red "extreme weather" level by the Met Office.