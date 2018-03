Video

The snow warning for much of south Wales has been upgraded to the highest red "extreme" alert.

The Met Office has warned people to get prepared for major disruption that could pose a risk to life.

As much as 8in (20cm) of snow is likely, and up to 20in (50cm) on high ground, with gales leading to severe snow drifts.

BBC Wales' Behnaz Akhgar has the latest forecast