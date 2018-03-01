Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales forecast: Amber snow warning for mid and south Wales
Wales is bracing itself for up to 8in (20cm) of snow, with hundreds of schools closed and widespread transport disruption.
BBC Wales' Behnaz Akhgar has the latest forecast.
-
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-43239508/wales-forecast-amber-snow-warning-for-mid-and-south-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window