Critically-ill children in Wales have faced long waits for specialist ambulances, according to official data.

Transfers from district hospitals in mid, south and west Wales to intensive care are done by a team in Bristol.

In 2016, 29% of its transfers took longer than the target of three hours to get to the patient's bedside - compared to a UK average of 15%.

Darren Lewis's six-year-old daughter Mared, who has an extreme form of epilepsy, has used the WATCh teams several times.