Ambulance wait boy 'kept getting worse'

Critically-ill children faced long waits for specialist ambulances, according to official data.

Transfers from district hospitals in mid, south and west Wales to intensive care are done by a team in Bristol.

In 2016, 29% of its transfers took longer than the target of three hours to get to the patient's bedside - compared to a UK average of 15%.

Yasmin Morris' son Theo, who is now aged two, had to use the service when he was three months old to get from Cardiff to Bristol for heart surgery.