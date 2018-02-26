Video

Snow could cover the whole of Wales and see temperatures fall to -5C as bitterly cold weather from Siberia sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for snow on Tuesday covering every county.

Councils expressed confidence in their grit stocks, with freezing weather and further snow forecast for later in the week.

BBC Wales weather presenter Derek Brockway said amounts of snowfall would vary but temperatures would be "bitterly cold".