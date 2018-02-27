School programme 'sparks new interests'

Video

The brightest pupils are to get more support to help them shine.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has announced £3m to target support for young high achievers and ensure there is more consistency across schools in Wales.

Y Pant Comprehensive in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff has more than 1,250 pupils with around 30% identified as being more able and talented.

The school has been highlighted as being a good example for others to follow.

Year nine pupil Evie explains how she has been helped.