School programme 'sparks new interests'
Pontyclun school talent approach 'sparks new interests'

The brightest pupils are to get more support to help them shine.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has announced £3m to target support for young high achievers and ensure there is more consistency across schools in Wales.

Y Pant Comprehensive in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff has more than 1,250 pupils with around 30% identified as being more able and talented.

The school has been highlighted as being a good example for others to follow.

Year nine pupil Evie explains how she has been helped.

  • 27 Feb 2018
  • From the section Wales
