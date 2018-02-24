Hit and run 'has torn our family apart'

Video

A father whose son has been left in a coma following a suspected hit and run had said the "heart has been torn out" of their family.

Police believe John Conibeer, 32, was hit by the driver of a Ford Transit who then fled the scene at Pwllmeyric in Monmouthshire on Monday.

He had been a passenger in one crash and was checking the damage on that car when he was hit by the van.

Anthony Conibeer, 64, from Newport, has made an emotional appeal to track down the driver.