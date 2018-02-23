Prince Charles meets air ambulance staff

Video

A three-year-old boy whose mother was killed in a car crash has given a gift to the Prince of Wales as he met the air ambulance service in Carmarthenshire.

Rebecca Evans, from Bridgend, and her unborn daughter died in the collision in November 2016.

Her son Cian met Prince Charles as he officially opened the Wales Air Ambulance base in Llanelli on Friday.

The prince also visited a children's hospice in Vale of Glamorgan.