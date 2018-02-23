'Growing number' of houses losing funding

Video

A scheme supposed to help the poorest children in Wales has been labelled a postcode lottery by critics.

Flying Starts has spent over £600m since it was founded in 2007 to tackle child poverty, but an assembly committee report has found as many as two-thirds of those worse-off are missing out on financial help.

The report says part of the problem is strict geographical locations for the designated Flying Start areas.

The Welsh Government said it welcomed the report and tackling child poverty remained a top priority.

Sarah Mutch, Flying Start Manager for Caerphilly county says pockets of social housing in new estates are seeing the houses ignored.