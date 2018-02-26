'Happy to honour brain donors' wishes'

Video

Older people in Wales are being urged to think about donating their brains after they die to help scientists researching dementia.

Researchers at Cardiff University are not actively recruiting at the moment but are still keen to hear from people aged over 85 without a diagnosis.

While they also recruit donors with dementia, healthy brains are needed for comparisons.

Since 2009, 460 people in Wales have signed up, with 79 successful donations made to the Brains for Dementia Research project so far.

Research assistant Rachel Marshall said those involved in the brain donation process are only too happy to honour the donor's wishes.