Would a free port help Pembrokeshire?

Welsh ports should be granted free port status after the UK leaves the European Union, industry figures have argued.

That would mean goods imported and turned into higher value products inside free ports would not face tax and duties until they left the zone.

The argument is this would attract more international business into ports and encourage manufacturing.

The Welsh Government said it has "an open mind". The UK government said it wants to maximise trade opportunities.

Stewart Graves is managing director of Mainstay Marine Solutions in Milford Haven, which is currently building two new Welsh fishery protection vessels .

The company employs 90 people, 10% of whom are apprentices.

He said the Pembrokeshire economy had seen a lot of decline after the loss of refinery jobs and now worries about the impact of Brexit.